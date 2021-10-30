See All Orthodontists in Blakely, PA
Dr. Jessica Falk, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (501)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jessica Falk, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Blakely, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Falk works at Orthodontic Specialists in Blakely, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Orthodontic Specialists
    1716 Main St, Blakely, PA 18447 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 304-8614

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dental Crowding
Dental Spacing
Invisalign®
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Overbite
Overjet Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Overjet
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 501 ratings
    Patient Ratings (501)
    5 Star
    (482)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 30, 2021
    I was a patient several years ago of Dr. Falk's. She is a wonderful person, Orthodontist. She is caring ,kind, good at what she does. I would recommend her to people.
    Oct 30, 2021
    About Dr. Jessica Falk, DMD

    Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    English
    1538592597
    Education & Certifications

    St. Louis University
    TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Falk, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Falk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Falk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Falk works at Orthodontic Specialists in Blakely, PA. View the full address on Dr. Falk’s profile.

    501 patients have reviewed Dr. Falk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

