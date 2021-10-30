Dr. Jessica Falk, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Falk, DMD
Dr. Jessica Falk, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Blakely, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Orthodontic Specialists1716 Main St, Blakely, PA 18447 Directions (570) 304-8614
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I was a patient several years ago of Dr. Falk's. She is a wonderful person, Orthodontist. She is caring ,kind, good at what she does. I would recommend her to people.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- St. Louis University
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Falk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falk accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
501 patients have reviewed Dr. Falk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falk.
