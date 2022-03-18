Dr. Jessica Evelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Evelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Evelson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad Maimonides, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.
Locations
Premier Psychiatry of South Florida5550 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 668-4525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evelson is caring, she really listens to my concerns and provides practical, useful advice. I really appreciate having her as my doctor.
About Dr. Jessica Evelson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053504845
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Universidad Maimonides, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evelson speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Evelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evelson.
