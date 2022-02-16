See All Plastic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Jessica Erdmann-Sager, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Jessica Erdmann-Sager, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Erdmann-Sager works at Brigham & Wmns Hosp Vasclr Sgy in Boston, MA with other offices in Foxborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Brigham and Women's Hospital
    75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 718-4930
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Bwh Multispecialty Clinicurgent Care Center
    20 Patriot Pl, Foxborough, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 718-4930
    1153 Centre St Ste 2B, Boston, MA 02130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5282

  Brigham And Women's Hospital

Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 16, 2022
    Hey Ladies and gents maybe? I am having abdominoplasty next month. I had a consult and a follow up appt. Dr. Jessica Erdmann-Sager and Abby have been so gentle and caring, professional and gave me a sense of confidence and willingness to answer all my questions! - I am surprised to read a few negative reviews. Very sorry for your experiences. This is Feb, 2022 - things must have improved. My dear friend had breast double mastectomy a little more than a year ago; Dr. Erdmann-Sager did an amazing reconstruction job -which includes the abdomen - where she harvests new skin. I had a consult with a plastic surgeon near my home and was very uncomfortable. My consult with Dr. J was a joy. I am very confident going into this. I am not young - but have hated my body for a longtime. I lost a lot of weight. This is about time for me! I have saved the money and I will let you all know how it goes.
    Rose — Feb 16, 2022
    Dr. Jessica Erdmann-Sager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erdmann-Sager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Erdmann-Sager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Erdmann-Sager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Erdmann-Sager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erdmann-Sager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erdmann-Sager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erdmann-Sager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

