Dr. Jessica Edison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Edison, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Edison, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL.
Dr. Edison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Amita Health Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 490-4222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edison?
We had a great experience in our three appointments with Dr. Edison. She wasn't cruel or detached, as others have mentioned. She simply followed the protocols to screen and assess my child properly. Sometimes that protocol includes creating situations that may be uncomfortable or odd in order to see how the child will react. It would serve parents well to become informed how a developmental pediatrician utilizes observation to get a full picture of what your child is struggling with. I never felt she was rude, just task oriented. She went through my son's medical and behavioral history in extreme detail, asked excellent follow up questions, and exercised reservation when it came to both diagnosis and medication. I've recommended her to several other families already because I trusted her detail oriented approach. Like all doctors in the field, her waiting list is long, but her office staff was organized and gracious.
About Dr. Jessica Edison, MD
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- English
- 1962841122
Education & Certifications
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edison accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edison works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Edison. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.