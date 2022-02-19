See All Pediatric Developmental Behavioral Health Doctors in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Jessica Edison, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jessica Edison, MD

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jessica Edison, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. 

Dr. Edison works at AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatric Neurology Hoffman Estates in Hoffman Estates, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amita Health Hoffman Estates
    1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 490-4222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Overweight
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Edison?

    Feb 19, 2022
    We had a great experience in our three appointments with Dr. Edison. She wasn't cruel or detached, as others have mentioned. She simply followed the protocols to screen and assess my child properly. Sometimes that protocol includes creating situations that may be uncomfortable or odd in order to see how the child will react. It would serve parents well to become informed how a developmental pediatrician utilizes observation to get a full picture of what your child is struggling with. I never felt she was rude, just task oriented. She went through my son's medical and behavioral history in extreme detail, asked excellent follow up questions, and exercised reservation when it came to both diagnosis and medication. I've recommended her to several other families already because I trusted her detail oriented approach. Like all doctors in the field, her waiting list is long, but her office staff was organized and gracious.
    JZ — Feb 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jessica Edison, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jessica Edison, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Edison to family and friends

    Dr. Edison's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Edison

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jessica Edison, MD.

    About Dr. Jessica Edison, MD

    Specialties
    • Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962841122
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Edison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edison works at AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatric Neurology Hoffman Estates in Hoffman Estates, IL. View the full address on Dr. Edison’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Edison. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jessica Edison, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.