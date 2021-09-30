Dr. Jessica Doty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Doty, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Doty, MD is a Dermatologist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine.
Dr. Doty works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology and Cosmetic Center of Oklahoma3580 Rc Luttrell Dr Ste 102, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 928-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doty?
Dr. Doty and her staff could not have been more friendly! They were all very welcoming, easy to talk to, and knowledgeable. I would recommend her to all of my friends and family!
About Dr. Jessica Doty, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1730523531
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doty works at
Dr. Doty has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Doty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.