Dr. Jessica Dorsey, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Dorsey, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from Texas A&M University College of Medicine - College Station and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dorsey works at
Locations
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park, 1515 Medical Pkwy Ste 100, Bldg 1, Cedar Park, TX 78613
2
U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park, 1515 Medical Pkwy Ste 100 Bldg 1, Cedar Park, TX 78613
3
U.S. Dermatology Partners Belton TX, 1300 E 6th Ave, Belton, TX 76513
Monday-Friday: 8:00am - 5:00pm
4
U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park, 1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 300 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613
5
U.S. Dermatology Partners Spicewood Springs, 3807 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78759
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated twice by Dr Dorsey. Very professional, kind and caring.
About Dr. Jessica Dorsey, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- 1366602690
Education & Certifications
- MOHS Surgery - Dr. Glen Goldstein (Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center)
- Scott & White Hosp & Clinics
- Scott and White Hosp TX A&M Sch of Med
- Texas A&M University College of Medicine - College Station
- East Carolina University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Average wait time: 31 – 45 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
336 patient reviews. Overall rating: 4.9
