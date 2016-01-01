Dr. Jessica Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Lewis, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?
About Dr. Jessica Lewis, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1205095726
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Infectious Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lewis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.