Overview

Dr. Jessica Cunningham, DO is an Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecologic Surgery. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Cunningham works at Mercy Clinic Obgyn Plaza in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.