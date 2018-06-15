See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Jessica Cunningham, DO

Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jessica Cunningham, DO is an Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecologic Surgery. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Cunningham works at Mercy Clinic Obgyn Plaza in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Renaissance Physicians
    4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 215, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 242-4030
    Mercy Clinic Edmond I 35
    13313 N Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 216-4004
    Mercy Clinic Urology - Edmond I-35
    2017 W I 35 Frontage Rd Ste 260, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 216-4004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Cervical Polyps
Dilation and Curettage
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Cervical Polyps
Dilation and Curettage

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jun 15, 2018
    Dr. Cunningham is the best OB/GYN that I have ever seen. She was so attentive and kind through my whole pregnancy. Looking forward to having her deliver all of my babies!
    Bon in Oklahoma City, OK — Jun 15, 2018
    About Dr. Jessica Cunningham, DO

    • Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144494576
    Education & Certifications

    • Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
    • Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Hendrix College
    • Obstetrics & Gynecologic Surgery and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Cunningham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

