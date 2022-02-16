Dr. Connett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Connett, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Connett, MD is a Dermatologist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Connett works at
Locations
MUSC Health Dermatology - Summerville85 Springview Ln Unit C, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 792-3021
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Connett is always friendly as well as being professional. She gets right down to business and her recommendations are grounded in medical knowledge. I was in and out of her office in less than 30 minutes and all my issues were addressed.
About Dr. Jessica Connett, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Connett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Connett works at
Dr. Connett has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Contact Dermatitis, and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Connett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
