Dr. Jessica Clark, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia School Of Dentistry and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters.



Dr. Clark works at Beach Kids Dentistry (Division of Atlantic Dental Care) in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.