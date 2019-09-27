Dr. Jessica Clark, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Clark, DDS
Dr. Jessica Clark, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia School Of Dentistry and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters.
Beach Kids Dentistry (Division of Atlantic Dental Care)1300 Kempsville Rd Ste 5, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Directions (757) 467-7797Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC
- Medical College Of Virginia School Of Dentistry
- Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University (Virginia Tech)
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
