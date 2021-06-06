Overview

Dr. Jessica Ciralsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ciralsky works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Dry Eyes and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.