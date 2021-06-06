Dr. Jessica Ciralsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciralsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Ciralsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Ciralsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Ciralsky works at
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She continues to be thorough, informative, patient, understanding, and effective. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jessica Ciralsky, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1548324205
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciralsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciralsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciralsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciralsky works at
Dr. Ciralsky has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Dry Eyes and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciralsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciralsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciralsky.
