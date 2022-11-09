See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Jessica Childe, DO

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jessica Childe, DO is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Childe works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Elbow Sprain and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates PC
    4802 S 109th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 392-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
  • Ascension St. John Medical Center

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Elbow Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Elbow Sprain
Ganglion Cyst

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 09, 2022
    Everyone involved in my procedure were very nice and helpful! Dr. Childe was great and very informative!
    Ian Cronkhite — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Jessica Childe, DO

    Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    13 years of experience
    English
    1568784957
    Education & Certifications

    Allegheny General Hospital
    McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
    DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
    University Of Nebraska
