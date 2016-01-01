Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Chaudhary, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Chaudhary, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cpc Associates Inc84 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-0400
-
2
Modugno Clinical Therapy LLC1698 Post Rd E Ste 2A, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (206) 240-5536
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhary?
About Dr. Jessica Chaudhary, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1801070107
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.