Dr. Jessica Chase, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Chase, DO
Overview
Dr. Jessica Chase, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chase works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Ogden7420 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28411 Directions (910) 255-5643
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chase?
About Dr. Jessica Chase, DO
- Family Medicine
- 4 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1881190924
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chase has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chase using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chase works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.