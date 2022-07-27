Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Chan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
Fertility & Reproductive Medicine Center Mark Goodson Building- Cedars Sinai444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 1002, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9964
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8635 W 3rd St Ste 160W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-5798
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chan !!! What an incredible human being. I came in her office but was being treated with another physician. My doctor had missed a few appts with me so I started to see Dr Chan and requested to see her moving forward. Her care towards me and my needs, her bed manners, her recommendations and just her whole being is just so positive and upbeat. She had transferred with my first, and it was successful, that’s why I call her my lucky charm. Dr Chan did my retrieval and transfer and because of her I am now pregnant with my second. She is HIGHLY recommended !!!! I could not be happier with her. Dr Chan, if you are reading this… I LOVE you and Appreciate all that you do for your patients.
About Dr. Jessica Chan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1154659621
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
