Dr. Jessica Chan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (3)
Overview

Dr. Jessica Chan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Chan works at Cedars Sinai Med Ctr Reprodctv in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fertility & Reproductive Medicine Center Mark Goodson Building- Cedars Sinai
    444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 1002, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-9964
  2. 2
    Cedars-sinai Medical Center
    8635 W 3rd St Ste 160W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-5798

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 27, 2022
    Dr Chan !!! What an incredible human being. I came in her office but was being treated with another physician. My doctor had missed a few appts with me so I started to see Dr Chan and requested to see her moving forward. Her care towards me and my needs, her bed manners, her recommendations and just her whole being is just so positive and upbeat. She had transferred with my first, and it was successful, that’s why I call her my lucky charm. Dr Chan did my retrieval and transfer and because of her I am now pregnant with my second. She is HIGHLY recommended !!!! I could not be happier with her. Dr Chan, if you are reading this… I LOVE you and Appreciate all that you do for your patients.
    AS — Jul 27, 2022
    About Dr. Jessica Chan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154659621
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

