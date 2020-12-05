Dr. Jessica Cewe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cewe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Cewe, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Cewe, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.
Dr. Cewe works at
Locations
1
Providence Spokane Heart Institute910 W 5th Ave Ste 300, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 755-5205
2
Multicare Deaconess Hospital800 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 473-7249
3
Rockwood Clinic400 E 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 838-2531
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Triwest
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had my first visit with Dr Cewe today. What a wonderful experience. She spent a lot of time explaining treatment options and answering my questions. And never once checked her watch! I was very impressed and feel very well taken care of.
About Dr. Jessica Cewe, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1891135158
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cewe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cewe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cewe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cewe works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cewe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cewe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cewe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cewe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.