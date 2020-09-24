Dr. Jessica Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Casey, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Casey, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.
Dr. Casey works at
Locations
Children's Urology Associates653 N Town Center Dr Ste 400, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (888) 372-9542
Children's Urology Associates2637 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (888) 373-6146
Children's Urology Associates6670 S Tenaya Way Ste 180, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (888) 373-1456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Children's Urology Associates3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (888) 373-4427
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Casey is an amazing doctor. I would refer her to anyone who needs her. She explains everything so you understand and she is very attentive to her patients. I appreciate her for everything she did for my family.
About Dr. Jessica Casey, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1396901765
Education & Certifications
- Riley Hospital For Children At Indiana University Health
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casey has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
