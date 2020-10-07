Overview

Dr. Jessica Carter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.



Dr. Carter works at Savannah Neurology Specialists in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.