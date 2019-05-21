Dr. Jessica Burgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Burgers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Burgers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Burgers works at
Locations
-
1
Holy Cross Medical Group4725 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-6700
-
2
Oakridge Ambulatory Surgery1000 NE 56th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 Directions (954) 229-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jessica is a fabulous Doctor, she took extra good care of me and was very efficient in finding me the care that I needed.
About Dr. Jessica Burgers, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1407113475
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
