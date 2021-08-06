Dr. Jessica Buicko Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buicko Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Buicko Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Buicko Lopez, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Dr. Buicko Lopez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health General & Endocrine Surgery9868 Us Highway 441, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buicko Lopez?
Superwoman! She completely fixed me up after I was a wreck! CANNOT shout it any louder!!! Say no more!
About Dr. Jessica Buicko Lopez, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1477895282
Education & Certifications
- Endocrine and Metabolic Surgery, New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- General Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, JFK Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buicko Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Buicko Lopez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Buicko Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buicko Lopez works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Buicko Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buicko Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buicko Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buicko Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.