Dr. Jessica Brzana, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Brzana, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Locations
Skin Cancer Center of Issaquah751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 5010, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 313-7757
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Brzana. Who provides excellent communication, all questions answered, trusted wisdom and testing. She is a good listener and explores possible options, with kindness and care. Feel blessed to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Jessica Brzana, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1013128651
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brzana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brzana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brzana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brzana has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brzana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brzana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brzana.
