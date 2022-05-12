Overview

Dr. Jessica Brzana, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Brzana works at Swedish Endocrinology in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.