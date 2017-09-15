Dr. Jessica Bright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Bright, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Bright, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Locations
Washtenaw County555 Towner St, Ypsilanti, MI 48198 Directions (734) 544-3000
- 2 110 N 4th Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 222-3750
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very thoughtful and thorough about symptoms and medications.
About Dr. Jessica Bright, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1679524219
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bright. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.
