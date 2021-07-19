Dr. Jessica Bowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Bowers, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Bowers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkwood, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Bowers works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Obstetrics Gynecology Urogynecology PC816 S Kirkwood Rd Ste 100, Kirkwood, MO 63122 Directions (314) 238-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowers?
I have been a patient of Dr. Bowers for 4 years and have had nothing but a great experience. She is very kind and down to earth, wiling to answer my MANY questions, and is very knowledgable.
About Dr. Jessica Bowers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1902838774
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School Of Med
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowers works at
Dr. Bowers has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bowers speaks Croatian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.