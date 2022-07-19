See All Psychiatrists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Jessica Boudreaux, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jessica Boudreaux, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Boudreaux works at Lafayette Psychotherapy Group in Lafayette, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Progressive Healthcare Solutions
    913 S College Rd Ste 102, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 232-2833
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 19, 2022
    Was super nervous about seeing a psychiatrist for the first time in my life. She was very thorough and asked lots of deep questions I wasn’t expecting. But she never made me feel like I was being judged for not being perfect. Looking forward to working with her more!
    Sara B. — Jul 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jessica Boudreaux, MD
    About Dr. Jessica Boudreaux, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427381599
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

