Dr. Jessica Borowicz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Borowicz, DO
Overview
Dr. Jessica Borowicz, DO is a dermatologist in Glenview, IL. Dr. Borowicz completed a residency at Suncoast Hospital / Largo Medical Center. She currently practices at The Derm and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
The Derm2601 Compass Rd Ste 125, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 843-3376Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:45am - 4:00pmWednesday11:15am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
The Derm2604 Dempster St Ste 101, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 699-0501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Jessica Borowicz, DO
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1477701357
Education & Certifications
- Suncoast Hospital / Largo Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Michigan State Univ
Admitting Hospitals
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Borowicz?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borowicz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borowicz has seen patients for Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Borowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.