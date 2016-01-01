See All Dermatologists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Jessica Borowicz, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (96)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jessica Borowicz, DO is a dermatologist in Glenview, IL. Dr. Borowicz completed a residency at Suncoast Hospital / Largo Medical Center. She currently practices at The Derm and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Derm
    2601 Compass Rd Ste 125, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 843-3376
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:15am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    The Derm
    2604 Dempster St Ste 101, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 699-0501

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Birthmark

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Guardian
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • MultiPlan
  • Principal Financial Group
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Jessica Borowicz, DO

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1477701357
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Suncoast Hospital / Largo Medical Center
Internship
  • Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education
  • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
Undergraduate School
  • Michigan State Univ
Admitting Hospitals
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 96 ratings
Patient Ratings (96)
5 Star
(81)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jessica Borowicz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Borowicz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Borowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Borowicz has seen patients for Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

96 patients have reviewed Dr. Borowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borowicz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

