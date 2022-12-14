Overview

Dr. Jessica Bordon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels.



Dr. Bordon works at The Podiatry Group of South Texas in New Braunfels, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.