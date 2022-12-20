Overview

Dr. Jessica Boeckmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Boeckmann works at Acuity Eye Group in Costa Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.