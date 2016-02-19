Overview

Dr. Jessica Blumenthal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Blumenthal works at Novant Health Carolina Women's Health Associates - Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.