Overview

Dr. Jessica Bilotta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Bilotta works at Pinnacle Orthopedics in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.