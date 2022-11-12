See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Marietta, GA
Overview

Dr. Jessica Bilotta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

Dr. Bilotta works at Pinnacle Orthopedics in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marietta Office
    300 Tower Rd NE Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-5717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
  • Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 122 ratings
    Patient Ratings (122)
    5 Star
    (112)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 12, 2022
    Jessica is easy to talk to and explains in easy to understand terms what is causing my knee pain and offering solutions to help relieve it. Nice to have a doctor with a beautiful bedside manner and sincerely cares about her patients.
    P. Rosen — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Jessica Bilotta, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851500698
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mississippi Sports and Orthopaedic Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

