Dr. Jessica Bilotta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Bilotta, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Bilotta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Bilotta works at
Locations
-
1
Marietta Office300 Tower Rd NE Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-5717
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bilotta?
Jessica is easy to talk to and explains in easy to understand terms what is causing my knee pain and offering solutions to help relieve it. Nice to have a doctor with a beautiful bedside manner and sincerely cares about her patients.
About Dr. Jessica Bilotta, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1851500698
Education & Certifications
- Mississippi Sports and Orthopaedic Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bilotta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bilotta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bilotta works at
Dr. Bilotta has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilotta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilotta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilotta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.