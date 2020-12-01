Dr. Jessica Bhathal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhathal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Bhathal, MD
Dr. Jessica Bhathal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Imc Diagnostic and Medical Clinic1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 2:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 1:00pm
Diagnostic Medical Clin Neurlgy1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 300, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Dr. Sudeep Rao831 Hillcrest Rd Ste C, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 633-4949
- 4 9570 US Highway 90 Ste 200, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 625-8223
- Mobile Infirmary
Dr Bhathal was extremely knowledgeable and thorough. She spent a great deal of time with me going over my complicated medical history. She called my other physicians to get additional information and discuss my case. Her sweet and compassionate nurse followed up with me to make sure I’d seen my lab results on the patient portal and asked if I had any questions. I found her to be warm and concerned but also extremely professional. She answered all of my questions. It’s a little annoying to have Drs type on the computer as they ask questions, which can seem a little cold since they are not making eye contact, but I appreciate the concern of getting my medical history right! It is not the doctors fault they use computers to log in your information, It’s the government and insurance companies mandated hoops they have to jump through! I highly recommend Dr. Bhathal!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
