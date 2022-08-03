See All Dermatologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Jessica Bernstein, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jessica Bernstein, DO is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. 

Dr. Bernstein works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Boca Raton
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Boca Raton
1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 103, Boca Raton, FL 33496
(844) 986-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Rosacea
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Bowenoid Papulosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Shingles
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sue Pikus — Aug 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Jessica Bernstein, DO
    About Dr. Jessica Bernstein, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1376858415
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Bernstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bernstein’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

