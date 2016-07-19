See All Oncologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Oncology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jessica Berger, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

Dr. Berger works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    300 Halket St Ste 1750, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 641-5411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Hamot
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jessica Berger, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679735864
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berger works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Berger’s profile.

    Dr. Berger has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

