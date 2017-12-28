Dr. Jessica Berg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Berg, DO
Overview
Dr. Jessica Berg, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Berg works at
Locations
Miramar Obgyn3000 SW 148th Ave Ste 114, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 499-7944
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berg?
I have just good things to say about Dr Jessica. She is a great professional and an exceptional human being, what is a perfect combination, specially during pregnancy. And congrats also to all her team, they are all very attentive and kind.
About Dr. Jessica Berg, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1194971127
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg works at
Dr. Berg has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
