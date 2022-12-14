Dr. Jessica Bensenhaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bensenhaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Bensenhaver, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Bensenhaver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She was great!
About Dr. Jessica Bensenhaver, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
