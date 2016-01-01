Overview

Dr. Jessica Bauer, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Colorado.



Dr. Bauer works at UCHealth in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.