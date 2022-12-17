Dr. Basham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Basham, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Basham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Basham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Joseph Health System5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 232-2037
-
2
Michiana Obstetrics And Gynecology515 N Lafayette Blvd, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 232-2037
-
3
Pra Medical Inc211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 237-9366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Basham?
I see Dr. B once a year for annual exam. She listens and is very accommodating. Great bedside manner and highly qualified.
About Dr. Jessica Basham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164764890
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basham accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basham works at
Dr. Basham has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Basham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.