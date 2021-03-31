Dr. Jessica Barry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Barry, MD
Dr. Jessica Barry, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Barry works at
S&w Corporation550 S Beretania St Ste 601, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8877
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Barry has been our physician for about 10 years. Dr. Barry is well versed in her field. She gives us 100% of her attention during our visits. She remembers each of us (husband and wife) and our medical histories. If she does not have an answer to a question she will tell us so and follow up once she has researched and has answers. During Covid she has conducted Zoom talks on subjects of interest to her patients.
Dr. Barry has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypotension and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
