Dr. Jessica Barry, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jessica Barry, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. 

Dr. Barry works at Queen's Heart Institute in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypotension and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    S&w Corporation
    550 S Beretania St Ste 601, Honolulu, HI 96813 (808) 691-8877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Osteoporosis
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)

Osteoporosis
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Nasopharyngitis
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Bronchiectasis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Confusion
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Skin
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Influenza (Flu)
Limb Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overactive Bladder
Pneumonia
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Shortness of Breath
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Dr. Barry has been our physician for about 10 years. Dr. Barry is well versed in her field. She gives us 100% of her attention during our visits. She remembers each of us (husband and wife) and our medical histories. If she does not have an answer to a question she will tell us so and follow up once she has researched and has answers. During Covid she has conducted Zoom talks on subjects of interest to her patients.
    The Hearts — Mar 31, 2021
    About Dr. Jessica Barry, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285832527
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Barry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barry works at Queen's Heart Institute in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Barry’s profile.

    Dr. Barry has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypotension and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

