Overview

Dr. Jessica Baker, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Meadowbrook, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Holy Redeemer Family Medicine at Bensalem in Meadowbrook, PA with other offices in Bensalem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.