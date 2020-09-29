Dr. Lefebvre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jessica Lefebvre, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Lefebvre, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Locations
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 448-5360
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MVP Health Care
About Dr. Jessica Lefebvre, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1952565921
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
