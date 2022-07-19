Dr. Jessica Aronowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aronowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Aronowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Aronowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME.
Dr. Aronowitz works at
Locations
Bangor Office925 Union St Ste 3, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 973-9980
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Blue Hill Memorial Hospital
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
- Northern Light Inland Hospital
- Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital
- Northern Light Mayo Hospital
- Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Prior to this surgery I was in pain daily, couldn't use my left arm to do anything without worsening the pain. Post surgery, pain almost completely gone. One year later I continue to live pain free from my left shoulder, and can do almost any kind of work or other activity. It may never be as strong or have the complete range of motion my other shoulder has but I enjoy being absolutely pain free. Thank you Dr. Aronowitz for the great relief and returned functionality of my left shoulder.
About Dr. Jessica Aronowitz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aronowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aronowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aronowitz has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aronowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aronowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aronowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aronowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aronowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.