Dr. Jessica Aronowitz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jessica Aronowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. 

Dr. Aronowitz works at EMMC Orthopedic Surgical Specialists in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bangor Office
    925 Union St Ste 3, Bangor, ME 04401 (207) 973-9980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Light Blue Hill Memorial Hospital
  • Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
  • Northern Light Inland Hospital
  • Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital
  • Northern Light Mayo Hospital
  • Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tear
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 19, 2022
    Prior to this surgery I was in pain daily, couldn't use my left arm to do anything without worsening the pain. Post surgery, pain almost completely gone. One year later I continue to live pain free from my left shoulder, and can do almost any kind of work or other activity. It may never be as strong or have the complete range of motion my other shoulder has but I enjoy being absolutely pain free. Thank you Dr. Aronowitz for the great relief and returned functionality of my left shoulder.
    Dave — Jul 19, 2022
    About Dr. Jessica Aronowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811180334
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Aronowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aronowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aronowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aronowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aronowitz works at EMMC Orthopedic Surgical Specialists in Bangor, ME. View the full address on Dr. Aronowitz’s profile.

    Dr. Aronowitz has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aronowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aronowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aronowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aronowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aronowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

