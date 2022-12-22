Dr. Jessica Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Allen, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Allen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Jessica Allen2232 Page Rd Ste 101, Durham, NC 27703 Directions (919) 849-8617
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
Reliable. Professional.
About Dr. Jessica Allen, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1952721102
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.