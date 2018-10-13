Dr. Jessica Ailani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ailani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Ailani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Ailani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. Ailani works at
Locations
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 444-8525Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Medstar Orthopaedic Institute6858 Old Dominion Dr, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 288-6931
Medstar Radiology Network At Barlow5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1100, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (202) 295-0540Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE Dr. Ailani she was the only Dr. who was able out of 24 doctors workers comp. had sent me to that was able to figure out that my failed neck fusion is the cause of my migraines and seizures. I followed her instructions and took my medicine and went a little over a year without a seizure or migraine. Dr. Ailani is awesome for those complaining about getting in touch with her all I can say is patient portal. I moved out of state where communication is near impossible and she still responded.
About Dr. Jessica Ailani, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1073703096
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
