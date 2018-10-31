Overview

Dr. Jessica Afable, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Afable works at Desert Oasis Healthcare Medical Group in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.