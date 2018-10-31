Dr. Jessica Afable, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Afable, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Afable, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Locations
Desert Oasis Healthcare Medical Group275 N El Cielo Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 325-1203
- 2 265 N El Cielo Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 320-4122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is a brilliant doctor! I've been seeing her for years and she has helped me tremendously. She is always "on time" and I have never seen her run late. She does expect her patients to be on time as well. If you're looking for a very thorough, bright and compassionate doctor, look no further. Also, Isabel (front desk reception) is kind and efficient too.
About Dr. Jessica Afable, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1487648929
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afable has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afable accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afable speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Afable. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afable.
