Overview

Dr. Jessica Acevedo-Gracia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.



Dr. Acevedo-Gracia works at Dr. Jessica Acevedo-Gracia, MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.