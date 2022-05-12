Dr. Jessenia Magua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessenia Magua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessenia Magua, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Magua works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive OBGYN8880 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 100, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 753-2411
-
2
Broward Health Coral Springs3000 Coral Hills Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 344-3210
-
3
Northwest Medical Center2801 N State Road 7, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 974-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magua?
Dr magua was not only professional but she was very caring, gentle and kind, for been my first visit she treated me with lots of care and I highly recommend her and her staff
About Dr. Jessenia Magua, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1851572747
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magua works at
Dr. Magua has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Magua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.