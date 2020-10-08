Dr. Jessen Mukalel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukalel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessen Mukalel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessen Mukalel, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Saint James School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Houston Surgical Hospital.
Locations
PainMD Houston10857 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 120, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Directions (346) 272-0025Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Houston Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Optimum HealthCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Mukalel as a pain management doctor, and this is why. I presented with two herniated discs with severe pain in my back, legs and buttocks. However, with one series of injections into the herniated discs not helping to ease my pain at all, Dr. Mukalel changed the treatment plan to target my sacroiliac joint. After the required test injections, he determined that to be the source of my pain. Dr. Mukalel then let me know about this new procedure called The LinQ™ system for sacroiliac joint fusion. I consented to the surgery, and I was so glad I did. I was walking right after surgery and was back to work after two days off and a weekend. I had some initial relief from the surgery, and then each week it seemed to get better and better. After 3 months I was about 80% recovered, with 100% recovery expected in the next few months. If you are in the kind of pain I used to be in, and nothing else has worked, you might want to consider this new surgery and Dr. Mukalel.
About Dr. Jessen Mukalel, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hungarian, Malayalam and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Florida Spine Institute, Clearwater, FL
- University Of Illinois-Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago, Il
- University of Chicago-Mount Sinai Medical Center, Chicago, IL
- Saint James School of Medicine
- University of Debrecen / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Mukalel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukalel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukalel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukalel has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukalel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mukalel speaks Hungarian, Malayalam and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukalel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukalel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukalel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukalel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.