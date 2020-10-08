Overview

Dr. Jessen Mukalel, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Saint James School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Houston Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Mukalel works at PainMD Houston in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.