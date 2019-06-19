See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Asheville, NC
Dr. Jesse West, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jesse West, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Highlands Cashiers Hospital and Mission Hospital.

Dr. West works at Asheville Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Hand and Sports Medicine
    18 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 253-7521
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville
  • Highlands Cashiers Hospital
  • Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • POMCO Group
    • Pyramid Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 19, 2019
    I had shoulder resurfacing in July of 2018. My shoulder was frozen as a result of bone spurs. I taught handicapped skiing and had numerous injuries. I had no pain after surgery and only took one pain pill. I worked very hard and was diligent with pushing hard in physical therapy. I was released from PT with out full range of motion although I hired a personal trainer. I am stronger than I have ever been and have improved my overall athleticism I am 61 years of age and am a testament that hard work in both PT and hiring a personal trainer got me back to more than 100%.
    Melissa Schmitt — Jun 19, 2019
    Dr. Jesse West, MD
    About Dr. Jesse West, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437108206
    Education & Certifications

    • American Sports Med Inst
    • Univ Of Wis Hosp Clnc
    • Duke University
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Univ North Carolina
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

