Dr. Jesse West, MD
Overview
Dr. Jesse West, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Highlands Cashiers Hospital and Mission Hospital.
Dr. West works at
Locations
Carolina Hand and Sports Medicine18 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 253-7521Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Highlands Cashiers Hospital
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I had shoulder resurfacing in July of 2018. My shoulder was frozen as a result of bone spurs. I taught handicapped skiing and had numerous injuries. I had no pain after surgery and only took one pain pill. I worked very hard and was diligent with pushing hard in physical therapy. I was released from PT with out full range of motion although I hired a personal trainer. I am stronger than I have ever been and have improved my overall athleticism I am 61 years of age and am a testament that hard work in both PT and hiring a personal trainer got me back to more than 100%.
About Dr. Jesse West, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1437108206
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Med Inst
- Univ Of Wis Hosp Clnc
- Duke University
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Univ North Carolina
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. West has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. West has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. West on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.