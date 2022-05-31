Dr. Jesse Vozick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vozick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Vozick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jesse Vozick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Brooklyn Gastroenterology Associates1630 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 339-0391
NYU Langone Medical Associatesâ€”Greenpoint934 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 389-8585Thursday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
ATTENTIVE AND CARING
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Tufts New England Med Center
- Mount Sinai Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cornell
- Gastroenterology
