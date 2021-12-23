See All Plastic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jesse Taylor, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jesse Taylor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Taylor works at Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA and Chalfont, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral and-or Facial Cleft along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 590-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Outpatient Nutrition Center
    3500 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 590-2754
    Chop King of Prussia Hospital
    550 S Goddard Blvd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 337-3232
    Specialty Care & Surgery Center, Bucks County
    500 W Butler Ave, Chalfont, PA 18914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 997-5730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 23, 2021
    My daughter was born with PRS. She had a recessed jaw, cleft palate and a tongue that was set too far back. After many specialists did their tests it was said she needed mandibular distractor surgery. Her jaw was made larger. Dr. Taylor was/is our surgeon and I couldn’t ask for a better surgeon or surgical team to take care of my 10 day old baby. We are now over a month post op and my daughter is doing beautifully! Dr. Taylor called before and after surgery to check up. He answered all questions and made sure we were comfortable and ready for surgery. My daughter breaths normally and we are eager to have her Cleft surgery with Taylor and his team in the next year. HIGHLY recommend for all CHOP parents who need an amazing plastics team.
    Jordan — Dec 23, 2021
    About Dr. Jesse Taylor, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871785873
    Education & Certifications

    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesse Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

