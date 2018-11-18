Dr. Jesse Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jesse Tan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Tan Head and Neck Center3530 Atlantic Ave Ste 108, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 988-8818
Tan and Tan Mds2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 225, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 988-8818
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
For more than 10 years Dr Tan had performed 3 procedures on my nose and throat. He is very personable and has an excellent beside manner (unlike some doctors). He answered all questions I asked and some I didn't think to ask. He is just the best in his specialty. I absolutely will recommend him to anyone who needs an ENT provider.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tan speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.