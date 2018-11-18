Overview

Dr. Jesse Tan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Tan works at Tan Head and Neck Center in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.